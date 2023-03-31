Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 272 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,202,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,725 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $62,112,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,292.9% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 353,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 347,936 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,104,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,269,000 after acquiring an additional 200,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 770.3% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 148,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 131,266 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.19. 23,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $78.07.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

