Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 61,533 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 53.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,401,000 after buying an additional 11,921,850 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,229 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292,796 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,286,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927,502 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.32. The company had a trading volume of 191,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,342. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.38. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

