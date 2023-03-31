Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 452,040 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 1,115,558 shares.The stock last traded at $24.52 and had previously closed at $25.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Semtech Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,401,000 after purchasing an additional 151,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 338.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,738,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Semtech by 18.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,972,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,432,000 after acquiring an additional 453,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Semtech by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,227,000 after acquiring an additional 716,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.