Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2023

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTCGet Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 452,040 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 1,115,558 shares.The stock last traded at $24.52 and had previously closed at $25.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

Semtech Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Semtech by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,401,000 after purchasing an additional 151,730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 338.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,738,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Semtech by 18.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,972,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,432,000 after acquiring an additional 453,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Semtech by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,227,000 after acquiring an additional 716,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.