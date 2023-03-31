Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 452,040 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 1,115,558 shares.The stock last traded at $24.52 and had previously closed at $25.25.
SMTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.
The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.58 and a 200 day moving average of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
