SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SenesTech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNES opened at $1.49 on Wednesday. SenesTech has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98.

Get SenesTech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SenesTech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of SenesTech at the end of the most recent quarter.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sectors such as animal, structural, and food markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SenesTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SenesTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.