Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Short Interest Down 29.3% in March

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,800 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the February 28th total of 655,700 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.13. 240,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,796. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $84.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63.
Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 54.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SRTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th.
Sensus Healthcare, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the provision of treatment for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman, and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.
