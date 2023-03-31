Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Short Interest Down 29.3% in March

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,800 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the February 28th total of 655,700 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.13. 240,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,796. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $84.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.63.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 54.44%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 312,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 150,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 124,863 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,489,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 596,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after buying an additional 116,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

SRTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the provision of treatment for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman, and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

