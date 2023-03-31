Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $2.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sharecare traded as low as $1.34 and last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 2303852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in Sharecare by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 204,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sharecare by 303.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 65,282 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sharecare during the third quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $505.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

