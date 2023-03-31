Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €125.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €125.00 ($134.41) price objective by equities research analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($116.13) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €126.00 ($135.48) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €82.00 ($88.17) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Performance

Shares of ETR SAE traded up €5.82 ($6.26) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €81.50 ($87.63). The stock had a trading volume of 219,913 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.24, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of €69.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €53.94. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €36.51 ($39.26) and a twelve month high of €105.25 ($113.17). The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -19.22, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

