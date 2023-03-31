Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Trading 23% Higher

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 23% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.55 and last traded at $8.55. 1,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Up 23.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.59.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

