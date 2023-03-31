Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,511,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,737,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Shopify by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,491,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,036,963,000 after buying an additional 1,198,494 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 1,097.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,506,000 after buying an additional 13,319,042 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,065,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. increased its holdings in Shopify by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 9,320,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $46.51 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $75.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day moving average of $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.