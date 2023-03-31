Short Interest in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Expands By 42.2%

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 542,700 shares, an increase of 42.2% from the February 28th total of 381,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 720,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADIL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adial Pharmaceuticals by 1,156.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 265,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 243,962 shares during the period. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

ADIL opened at $0.36 on Friday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the treatment of alcohol use disorder. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist. The company was founded by Bankole A. Johnson in November 2010 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

