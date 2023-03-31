Short Interest in Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Decreases By 14.1%

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,900 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the February 28th total of 168,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,449.0 days.

Altus Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGTF traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.42. Altus Group has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $43.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Altus Group to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, software, and technology-related services.

