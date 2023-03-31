Short Interest in Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Drops By 22.5%

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the February 28th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Performance

ANDHF stock remained flat at $37.80 during trading on Thursday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Featured Stories

