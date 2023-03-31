Short Interest in Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX) Expands By 22.7%

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATCX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 672,100 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 547,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Atlas Technical Consultants Stock Performance

Shares of ATCX stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Technical Consultants

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 78,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 43,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Atlas Technical Consultants by 549.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. 28.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATCX. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Atlas Technical Consultants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services that helps its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

