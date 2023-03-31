Short Interest in Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Expands By 57.6%

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the February 28th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Benchmark Metals Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCHF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,845. Benchmark Metals has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.
Benchmark Metals Company Profile
