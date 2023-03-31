Short Interest in Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Expands By 57.6%

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the February 28th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Benchmark Metals Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCHF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,845. Benchmark Metals has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29.

Benchmark Metals Company Profile

Benchmark Metals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of the Contwoyto Gold project, Muskox, Contwoyto, and Hood River projects. The company was founded by John Williamson on November 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

