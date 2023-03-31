Short Interest in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Decreases By 13.1%

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the February 28th total of 2,440,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 417,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

BeyondSpring Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of BeyondSpring stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.10. 30,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,581. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. BeyondSpring has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $3.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 18.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BeyondSpring Company Profile

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BeyondSpring from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. It operates through the PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

