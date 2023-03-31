Short Interest in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Rises By 58.7%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the February 28th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CALT traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.50. 1,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,320. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CALT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,304.3% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 3.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

