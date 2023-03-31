Short Interest in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Rises By 58.7%

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 58.7% from the February 28th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CALT traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.50. 1,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,320. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.68.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CALT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile
Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.
