Short Interest in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Expands By 15.5%

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,870,000 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the February 28th total of 7,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cerus Stock Performance

Shares of Cerus stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,619,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,902. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $527.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cerus has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

Get Cerus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CERS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Stephens lowered shares of Cerus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BTIG Research lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 25,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $70,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 641,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 25,356 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $70,996.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 641,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 13,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $36,618.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 407,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,545 shares of company stock worth $368,326. Company insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,220,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,993,000 after buying an additional 40,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cerus by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,453,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,273 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cerus by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,425,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,257,000 after purchasing an additional 236,787 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 6,557,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124,781 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cerus by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,879,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,566,000 after purchasing an additional 403,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.