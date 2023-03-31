Short Interest in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Increases By 18.1%

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 925,100 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the February 28th total of 783,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 126,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

NYSE CNS opened at $62.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.36. Cohen & Steers has a fifty-two week low of $52.34 and a fifty-two week high of $88.21.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.45 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 60.65% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 65.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 747 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 67.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 24.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Cohen & Steers by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cohen & Steers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

