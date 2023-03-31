Short Interest in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Grows By 14.9%

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the February 28th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Commerce Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

CBSH stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $58.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,234. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.49. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.06%.

CBSH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $69,816.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,162,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,333,866.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $38,813.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,548.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $69,816.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,162,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,333,866.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,551 shares of company stock worth $3,076,855. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 429.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 186,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

