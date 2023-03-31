Short Interest in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Expands By 54.9%

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,650,000 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the February 28th total of 4,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CBAY traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $8.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,438. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

