Short Interest in Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Rises By 60.3%

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 314,300 shares, an increase of 60.3% from the February 28th total of 196,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 120.9 days.

Shares of ELKEF stock remained flat at $4.05 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05. Elkem ASA has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

Separately, DNB Markets lowered shares of Elkem ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Elkem ASA manufactures and sells metals and materials in Norway, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and othe European countries. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The Silicones segment produces and sells various silicone-based products across various sub-sectors, including release coatings, engineering elastomers, healthcare products, specialty fluids, emulsions, and resins.

