Short Interest in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC) Declines By 39.6%

ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 39.6% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of ESGEN Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 85,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESGEN Acquisition Price Performance

ESAC opened at $10.50 on Friday. ESGEN Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31.

About ESGEN Acquisition

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

