Short Interest in Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Drops By 20.0%

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 76.0 days.

Fagron Price Performance

Shares of Fagron stock remained flat at $13.50 during trading on Friday. Fagron has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $18.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14.

Fagron Company Profile

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized medicine care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding. In addition, it supplies raw materials, utensils and equipment, semi-finished products, vehicles, and sterile and non-sterile compounded medicines.

