Short Interest in Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Drops By 20.0%

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 76.0 days.
Fagron Price Performance
Shares of Fagron stock remained flat at $13.50 during trading on Friday. Fagron has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $18.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14.
Fagron Company Profile
