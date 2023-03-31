Short Interest in First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Decreases By 43.8%

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the February 28th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust BICK Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BICK. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund in the third quarter valued at $27,481,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 215.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 110,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 75,274 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 402.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 41,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 94,309.1% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the period.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

BICK traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.27. 4,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,542. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $31.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.82.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

