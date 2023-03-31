Short Interest in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Grows By 16.8%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,500 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the February 28th total of 493,600 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 180,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insider Activity at Forward Air

In related news, Director Laurie Anne Tucker purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $101.97 per share, for a total transaction of $407,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,235.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Forward Air by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Forward Air by 1.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Forward Air by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Forward Air Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Forward Air from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Forward Air has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $104.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $84.04 and a 12-month high of $117.57.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.30). Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $481.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.45%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

