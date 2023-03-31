Short Interest in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Increases By 58.4%

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the February 28th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of GLMD opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $11.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 102,351 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

