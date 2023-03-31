Short Interest in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Increases By 58.4%

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, an increase of 58.4% from the February 28th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of GLMD opened at $0.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $11.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.
