Short Interest in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Declines By 39.7%

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the February 28th total of 2,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 928,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GoDaddy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GDDY traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,099. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.79. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $88.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $379,648.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,369.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $100,757.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,950,431.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $379,648.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,369.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,484 shares of company stock worth $2,237,822. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 337,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,274,000 after acquiring an additional 188,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $625,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GDDY. Evercore ISI raised GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

