Short Interest in Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Expands By 25.8%

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 609,800 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 484,900 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 623,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Healthcare Triangle stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,080,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.81% of Healthcare Triangle as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Triangle Trading Up 6.5 %

HCTI stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.40. 146,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,239. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.84. Healthcare Triangle has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.

About Healthcare Triangle

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation.

