Short Interest in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Declines By 17.2%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.52. 18,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,886. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $144.81 and a 12-month high of $188.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.601 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFZ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,677,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,066,000 after buying an additional 269,599 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 334.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,427,000 after acquiring an additional 124,026 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 7,699.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 63,979 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,802,000 after acquiring an additional 60,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 38,062 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

