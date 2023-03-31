Short Interest in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Declines By 17.2%

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.52. 18,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,886. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 12-month low of $144.81 and a 12-month high of $188.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.16.
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.601 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF
Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile
The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
