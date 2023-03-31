Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Expands By 53.5%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the February 28th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DMXF traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.59. The company had a trading volume of 46,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,289. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.82 and a 1-year high of $63.38. The company has a market cap of $435.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average of $54.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMXF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 425.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

