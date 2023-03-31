Short Interest in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Expands By 93.3%

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,000 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the February 28th total of 209,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,333,000 after acquiring an additional 43,107 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,241,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 62,550 shares during the period.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.70. 13,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,067. The company has a market cap of $567.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.72. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $48.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.90.

About iShares India 50 ETF

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

