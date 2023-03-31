Short Interest in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Expands By 80.5%

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,570,000 shares, a growth of 80.5% from the February 28th total of 21,920,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYSE:ITUB traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 28,352,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,262,922. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Itaú Unibanco has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.037 dividend. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

