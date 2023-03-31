Short Interest in Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Grows By 17.7%

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,035,900 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the February 28th total of 879,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,726.5 days.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRCDF opened at $23.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $33.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCDF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

