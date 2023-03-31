Short Interest in Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Decreases By 16.9%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,500 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the February 28th total of 336,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.1 days.
Neo Performance Materials Stock Down 1.8 %
NOPMF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $13.16.
About Neo Performance Materials
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neo Performance Materials (NOPMF)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.