Short Interest in Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Decreases By 16.9%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,500 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the February 28th total of 336,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 29.1 days.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Down 1.8 %

NOPMF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,056. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.61. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $13.16.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

About Neo Performance Materials

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Neo Performance Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal-based functional materials. It operates through the following segments: Magnequench; Chemicals and Oxides; Rare Metals; and Corporate. The Magnequench segment focuses in the manufacture of bonded NdFeB powders and bonded permanent magnets.

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.