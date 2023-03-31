Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Drops By 16.4%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the February 28th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
NUW opened at $13.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $15.22.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
