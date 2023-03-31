Short Interest in Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Declines By 17.8%

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,181,400 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the February 28th total of 1,436,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.1 days.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

PRMRF traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.96. 29,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,682. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $16.21 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38.

Paramount Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0911 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Paramount Resources

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRMRF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

