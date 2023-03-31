Short Interest in Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Drops By 16.5%

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 189,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Quarterhill to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Quarterhill Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of QTRHF opened at $1.08 on Friday. Quarterhill has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Quarterhill Cuts Dividend

About Quarterhill

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0092 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.67%.

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the Licensing and Intelligent Transportation Systems segments. The Licensing segment focuses on technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

