Short Interest in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Expands By 19.0%

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 788,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,995,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,375,000 after buying an additional 881,102 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the first quarter worth approximately $13,071,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,706,000. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($11.92) to GBX 1,000 ($12.29) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Smith & Nephew Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SNN traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,681. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $34.12.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.