Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Declines By 33.2%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 33.2% from the February 28th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sotherly Hotels news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the third quarter worth about $30,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ SOHO traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $3.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOHO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the business of acquisition, renovation, upbranding, and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

