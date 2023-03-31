Short Interest in Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Rises By 100.0%

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Taisho Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $10.25. 1,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,666. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $12.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.82.
Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile
