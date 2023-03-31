Short Interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Increases By 28.7%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the February 28th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Taoping

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taoping stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Taoping as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taoping Stock Up 5.4 %

TAOP traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.65. 9,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,731. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. Taoping has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.75.

About Taoping

Taoping, Inc provides cloud-app technologies for smart city IoT platforms, digital advertising delivery and other internet-based information distribution systems in China. The company operates under the following segments: Cloud-based Technology (CBT), Blockchain Technology (BT), Traditional Information Technology (TIT).

