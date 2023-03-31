Short Interest in Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Increases By 62.4%

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,900 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the February 28th total of 257,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Technogym Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TCCHF remained flat at $9.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35. Technogym has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $9.00.
About Technogym
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Technogym (TCCHF)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Technogym Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technogym and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.