Short Interest in Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Increases By 62.4%

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,900 shares, an increase of 62.4% from the February 28th total of 257,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:TCCHF remained flat at $9.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35. Technogym has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, stair climbers, upper body trainers, selectorized equipment, plate loaded equipment, multigyms and cable stations, benches and racks, free weights, functional training equipment, and stretching equipment; and exercise tools, such as exercise mat, floor mat, set loop band resistance, elastic bands, power band resistance, jump rope, foam roller, wellness ball, balance pad, balance dome, slam ball, and medicine ball, as well as personal line products.

