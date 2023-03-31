Short Interest in Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Decreases By 30.0%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Teleperformance Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Teleperformance stock traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.01. 8,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,330. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.95. Teleperformance has a twelve month low of $90.46 and a twelve month high of $195.42.

About Teleperformance

(Get Rating)

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

