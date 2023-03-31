Short Interest in Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Decreases By 30.0%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Teleperformance Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of Teleperformance stock traded up $3.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.01. 8,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,330. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.95. Teleperformance has a twelve month low of $90.46 and a twelve month high of $195.42.
