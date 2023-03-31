Short Interest in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Expands By 15.8%

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 578,900 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the February 28th total of 500,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at The Liberty Braves Group

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Liberty Braves Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 7,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $540,346.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,276.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 50,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,220 and have sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,256,528. 11.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BATRK stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.97. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $35.41.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.14 million.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

