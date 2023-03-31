Short Interest in Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI) Increases By 22.7%

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSOI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the February 28th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,037,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Therapeutic Solutions International Price Performance

TSOI stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Therapeutic Solutions International has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

About Therapeutic Solutions International

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc engages in the manufacture of surgical and medical devices. It develops a range of immune-modulatory agents to target cancers, enhance maternal and fetal health, and fight periodontal disease. The company was founded on August 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Elk City, ID.

