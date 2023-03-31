Short Interest in Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Declines By 45.2%

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the February 28th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS THBRF remained flat at $2.46 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,624. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $3.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.48.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Thunderbird Entertainment Group (THBRF)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunderbird Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.