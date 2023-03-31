Short Interest in Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Decreases By 59.3%

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Toshiba from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Toshiba Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of TOSYY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.77. 23,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,045. Toshiba has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $23.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41.
Toshiba Company Profile
TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toshiba (TOSYY)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.