Short Interest in Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Decreases By 59.3%

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 59.3% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Toshiba from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of TOSYY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.77. 23,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,045. Toshiba has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $23.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Toshiba ( OTCMKTS:TOSYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter. Toshiba had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toshiba will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

