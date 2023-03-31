Short Interest in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Increases By 24.7%

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 909,100 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the February 28th total of 728,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOWN. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in TowneBank by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 39,623 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TowneBank by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TowneBank by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 12,939 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TowneBank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,227,000 after buying an additional 316,304 shares during the period. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TOWN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.97. TowneBank has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.31 million for the quarter. TowneBank had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

