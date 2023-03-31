Short Interest in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Drops By 16.0%

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,200 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the February 28th total of 150,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 39,773 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in TransAct Technologies by 36.7% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in TransAct Technologies by 2.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,002,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 19,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransAct Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Sunday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TransAct Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

About TransAct Technologies

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $9.28.

(Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

Featured Articles

