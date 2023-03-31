Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,065,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,383,000 after acquiring an additional 128,061 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,335,000 after purchasing an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,669,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after acquiring an additional 25,207 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Lazard by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,565,000 after acquiring an additional 462,677 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lazard by 7.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,525,000 after buying an additional 150,723 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE LAZ traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $32.66. 277,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.12. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.41. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $43.44.

Lazard Announces Dividend

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $731.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.09 million. Lazard had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lazard in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

About Lazard

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.